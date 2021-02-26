JNow Bayer Leverkusen has a coaching discussion, a goalkeeper discussion and a mentality discussion: After the second early break in a cup competition in February, almost everything is in question at the Bundesliga club. The analysis of the three subject areas after the end of the second round in the Europa League due to two defeats against Swiss double winner Young Boys Bern (3: 4 and 0: 2):

The coach discussion: Sports director Simon Rolfes had assured the “kicker” the morning before the Bern game: “A change of coach is not an issue.” At the same time, he had made it clear that Bayer would “all the more in the Europa League after the cup embarrassment at the fourth division team Rot-Weiss Essen required “. The end in the second round therefore brings coach Peter Bosz to explain. Bosz will have to qualify for the Champions League. The gap to fourth place is currently five points. Should the bosses get the impression that the Dutchman is no longer able to turn things around, an earlier separation cannot even be ruled out.

The goalkeeper discussion: For years Niklas Lomb was goalkeeper number two at Bayer, he was awarded three times in the second and third division. Now his probation failed – and it became a nightmare. Four days after the mistake at 1-1 in Augsburg, the 27-year-old made the next big blunder when he dropped a cross before the 0-1. Regular goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky will be out even longer with his Achilles tendon injury. But it seems possible that Bosz will put the U21 national goalkeeper Lennart Grill in goal on Sunday against Freiburg, who is no longer registered in the Europa League.

He still needs time, the coach had said on Wednesday. Should the insecure Lomb be preferred to him, that would be violent for the barbecue, which cost two million in the summer. When asked about a possible goalkeeper change, Bosz said: “I would like to take a moment to talk to everyone involved.” Sounds like a grill.

The mentality debate: Two former national players spoke plain language as experts on “Nitro”. He missed the fact that the players cheer or cheer each other up, said Steffen Freund. Roman Weidenfeller also “missed body language”. The current national player Jonathan Tah assured against it: “Everyone gave everything.” Both are correct. Because the Leverkusen mentality problem is not one of not wanting, but one of hierarchy.

Nadiem Amiri put it this way: “We have to play more adult and dirtier.” Without the Bender twins Sven and Lars and the injured Hradecky and Julian Baumgartlinger, leaders are missing. Captain Charles Aranguiz is in poor form after a long injury. The national players Tah, Amiri or Kerem Demirbay have not grown back in leadership roles. That could be the problem in the near future too. And, to close the circle, become dangerous for Bosz.

Incidentally, he was deeply frustrated after the final whistle: “It’s a huge disappointment. Seen over two games, we were completely eliminated, ”said Bosz. And national player Tah said: “Of course we have set ourselves more goals and wanted to progress.” At the moment it is not as easy as in the first half of the season, Tah added: “We have to get more out of passion and mentality. But it wasn’t enough. ”Nevertheless, he didn’t have the feeling“ that we didn’t want to win the game. Everyone gave everything on the pitch, ”said Tah. And further: “That is not our claim, we expect more from ourselves. We have to be self-critical.”