new Delhi: Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has enacted a new rule related to the sale of sweets. After the implementation of this new rule, customers will now be able to get the expiry date of the open sweets sold in the market. Under this rule, now traders will have to give a time limit for the use of open sweets. This rule will be applicable from 1 October.

In this regard, the FSSAI has written a letter to the Food Safety Commissioners of all states and union territories. The FSSAI stated in the letter, “In the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that the product’s ‘best’ from October 1, 2020, with a tray containing sweets at the outlet for sale in case of open sweets Before date should be displayed. “

FSSAI says that better timelines for use of different types of sweets have also been given on its website in a symbolic way.

Mixing of any other edible oils in mustard oil used in common houses has been completely banned with an october. Food regulator FSSAI has issued an order in this regard. In a letter to the Commissioner of Food Safety of all states and union territories, the FSSAI has said, “The blending of mustard oil with any other edible oil in India will be completely banned from October 1, 2020”.

