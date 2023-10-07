A new, big, catchphrase has hit the government in recent weeks: the alleged conspiracy by the markets against Italy and its public debt.

In the majority, in fact, there are those who speak of plots orchestrated from abroad to attack the country.

As far as we know, they are just nonsense, the result of the solitude in power of Giorgia Meloni, today less and less assisted and often badly advised, whose justification is to cry scandal to raise her hands in the face of the lack of resources with which the country will have to face the next maneuver.

When rock bottom is reached like this, one of two things can happen: either the executive is about to make a splash because the European chancelleries and Washington really intend to bring him down, or more simply he is no longer credible and the market reacts in the most consequent and logical way possible.

In the case of Meloni and his companions we are faced with case number two: lower credibility, mediocre management of public accounts, questionable investments.

Sifting through the update note of the Economic and Financial Document, preparatory to the financial statement for the new year’s budget, some data emerge – many of which are actually already known – among which at least two are interesting but catastrophic in their evidence.

The first: every year we pay more and more interest charges. We are at around 80 billion per year in 2023, we will reach over 100 billion in 2026. This is 3.8 percent of Italian GDP in 2023. And 4.6 percent in 2026.

Which means only one thing: legs and breath taken away for at least another decade and the guarantee of not being able to do anything except live on debts to make more debts and repay the interest on the debts.

Let’s take an example, which perhaps could help us understand better, given the more “reduced” scope: if Italy were a company, and it certainly isn’t, it would be almost completely ruined because it would have to deprive itself of around 4 percent of its turnover each year. It means that 4 euros out of a hundred that “the Italian company” earns goes to interest. We therefore make debt to repay debt.

The second: under the specific item pensions, under social security, we see the figure grow drastically every year. We are talking about 317 billion in 2023 which will become 361 billion in 2026. More and more resources from current public spending end up in pensions. It is the effect of the aging population. A tragic figure that condemns the country to extinction.

Based on these numbers, the consequence is simple: loss of credibility on the markets. This is why, with these accounts, no one trusts Italy. Let it be clear that the responsibility certainly not only lies with this government but, if anything, transversal, from right to left, and attributable to half a century of mismanagement of the country, however it would be useful for Meloni and his majority to remember that, Nadef in hand, there is no conspiracy that matters, but only an enormous, gigantic debt fueled by monstrous expenses for pensions and passive interest.