Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters demonstrating in Tel Aviv. © Ariel Shalit/AP

On the “Day of Resistance” thousands of people took to the streets in Israel to demonstrate against the planned judicial reform. Traffic also comes to a standstill. The authorities are on alert.

Tel Aviv – Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested the government’s weakening of the judiciary as part of a “Day of Resistance”. Rallies and disruptive actions took place across the country.

According to media reports, central roads and several train stations in the country were temporarily blocked. Temporarily, train traffic across the country came to a complete standstill. It was initially unclear whether there was a connection with the demonstrations. According to the Israeli railway company, there was a computer malfunction.

Police use water cannons

In the evening, tens of thousands of people gathered in the center of the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Police used water cannons to force protesters off the highway. During the protest, Israeli President Izchak Herzog met US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington. There had previously been rallies in front of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. The organizers are appealing to the US to use its influence and prevent Israel’s government from its controversial plans.

Israelis protest in front of the US embassy against the government’s plans to reform the justice system. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The nationwide day of protests began early in the morning. Demonstrators blocked the entrance to the stock exchange and the military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Others called for a general strike to be called outside the headquarters of the largest union in Israel. Occasionally there were violent confrontations between police officers and demonstrators. According to the police, several dozen people were temporarily arrested.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition plans to specifically weaken the country’s independent judiciary. She accuses her of having too much influence on political decisions. The government intends to pass an important part of the comprehensive bill in parliament by the middle of next week. Critics see the separation of powers and thus democracy in danger. Some even warn against the creeping introduction of a dictatorship. dpa