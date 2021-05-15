The moment of truth has arrived, that moment in which the big teams reap the fruit of the effort of the entire season. In order to Thomas tuchel, three endings (that of the FA Cup today, that of the Champions two weeks from now and the Premier for a spot in the top four) that can elevate him as one of the best coaches of the course despite the fact that he reached London in january. For him Leicester, being in this afternoon and having the Champions League qualification in hand confirm that the miracle that began in 2016 is still alive.

“We have two finals ahead of us, the FA Cup and the Premier, and we are not thinking about anything else,” Tuchel said yesterday at the previous press conference, where he confirmed that will have everyone available for today. “We have to be up to the task, enjoy and give our highest level. I’m still brooding over the defeat against him ArsenalSo let’s just say I’m in a bit of a grumpy mood. “

Leicester, for their part, cannot say the same, as they arrive with the losses of Justin, Barnes, Ünder, Wes Morgan and possibly also that of Jonny Evans, who has missed the last two games but could force to be in Wembley. A stadium that will display a gala environment to show off the good epidemiological situation that the United Kingdom is going through, with up to 22,000 spectators They will be able to populate the stands of the London stadium.

“It’s going to be a tremendous shock for us to go on the pitch and hear all that noise, but it’s going to be fantastic. It’s what we were hoping for. This sport is not the same without the people, so it will be a real pleasure to watch. there to the fans and our families “, added the coach before his first final.