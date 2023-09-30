Everything was fired with Hewlett Packad. When Ajax and the technology multinational signed an agreement in early 2018, the Amsterdam club embarked on a futuristic career inflamed by data mining. A new culture was instituted. Recruitment models based on algorithms and Ajax began to take over—probably the most prolific quarry in Europe— went to the market not only to sign, but to invest. In the ten seasons that preceded the arrival of HP, he signed for a value of 160 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. In the five subsequent markets, revenues skyrocketed and spending surpassed $400 million. The balance of payments was always positive in the torrent of exchanges. Not even the pandemic stopped him. With inversely proportional consequences on the playing field.

Today Ajax crawls in 14th position in the Dutch League. Two places from relegation. The worst partial classification since the 1964-65 season, Johan Cruyff’s debut campaign and the beginning of a legendary partnership. Since 1965, Ajax has never dropped out of the top six places in the table at the end of the season. But without the tutelage of Cruyff, who died in 2016, the streak threatens to be interrupted. This is how the fans perceived it last Sunday, when they planted flares in their stadium to interrupt the great Dutch classic. Feyenoord won 0-3 and the unbreathable atmosphere forced the referee to suspend the match. A wave of vandalism broke out. The police charged with cavalry.

Marco Van Basten, maximum idol ajacied After Cruyff, he had proclaimed his dismay in April, when the team finished third in the Eredivisie. “I don’t really understand Ajax,” he said. “What’s going on? They are terrible but they don’t make any decisions. “They haven’t done anything for a year and a half.”

Stung by criticism, the board of directors rushed to fill the chair of the football director who had belonged to the veteran Marc Overmars, promoter of Frenkie de Jong, De Ligt or Antony, dismissed after a complaint of sexual harassment in February 2022. His place It was occupied by the German Sven Mislintat. Master of big data, the man came from another dimension. He represented the cutting edge of talent detection with quantum analysis procedures. He noted that his method performed “360-degree examinations.” According to sources close to Ajax, he was protected by his company, Matchmetrics, owner of a software which, they say, automatically calibrated more than 100,000 players from 500 tournaments around the planet.

Under the omnipotent direction of Mislintat, Ajax pledged 109 million euros (the second largest investment in its history after the summer of 2022) on young footballers without a career: Stalo, Mikautadze, Forbs, Ávila, Akpom, Tahirovic, Mannsverk, Ramaj , Gaaei, Medic and Sosa. It was precisely the Croatian Borna Sosa who unleashed suspicions. Two weeks ago the prestigious NOS chain published that the hiring of Sosa had been completed after the player changed agents at the last minute to put himself in the hands of Arthur Beck, owner of the company AKA Global and its analysis subsidiary Matchmetrics, founded by Mislintat.

Suspicions of influence peddling triggered investigations at Ajax and Stuttgart, the club where Mislintat worked between 2019 and 2022. Mislintat was fired last Monday. Maurits Hendriks, former Spanish hockey coach and head of the Dutch Olympic delegation at the London and Rio Games, a lover of technology applied to sports and currently sports director on the board of directors of Ajax, assures, according to the Dutch press, that he does not I knew Mislintat personally before hiring him. The representatives of the German coach contacted by this newspaper did not respond at the time of going to press.

“A business model”

Ajax fans, famous for their courteous and talkative spirit, were fed up with the classic match against Feyenoord. After the most exotic transfer campaign in memory, the team had only won one game in four league games: against Heracles (4-1), a recently promoted team. Excelsior (2-2), Fortuna Sittard (0-0) and Twente (3-1) were insurmountable walls. Feyenoord won 0-3 on Sunday and 0-1 on Wednesday after the restart, this time without an audience. “We won twice, first on Sunday and now again,” boasted Mexican Santi Giménez, author of a hat trick.

“We cannot compete with the big clubs due to capital,” said Mark van Leest, director of Ajax, in 2019. “But in the field of digital disruption we are creating a business model.”

He big data It confused many clubs in football. To none more than Ajax.

