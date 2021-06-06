Juan José Vila teaches everything he knows to those who like him want to dedicate themselves to seeing talent. A clinical eye to detect it on the green, but it is also necessary to handle all the information that the grass throws into the databases. The one known as ‘big data’ that comes to stay in our lives and thus, in football. Juanjo is the director of the scouting master organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation and has been through clubs in LaLiga and in the Premier League. A wisdom that is born of the elite and that wants to transmit also in the Elite Football Congress, in which AS participates.

About his eye but also about big data he speaks in an interview in the Opinion of Coruña in which he explains the importance of this factor and defines as “dead” the profile of the technician “lazy and official”.

“Big data has revolutionized football and enhanced the capabilities of players. What does it help? To improve their performance and provide the coaching staff with the ability to predict and make relevant decisions for the line-up and for the detection of talent. To the latter, the first tool for analysis, observation and scouting throughout life has been the human eye, but if we are left with only that, we will not evolve either. The only big difference is that we are talking about big data and it catches our attention, but in the year 2000, in the baseball and American football teams, all this was already well established. We are 20 years late “, assures about arrival to football.

He also talks about new methods compared to years ago such as video, the data analysis itself and how this has increased the work of the coach. “Yes, there are still some who believe that so much video ends up maddening their players. And I have a defense on that. The coach who attacks the video, who attacks the analysis, is the lazy coach, who does not want to work. TAll this, big data, analytics and scouting, what it generates is work. Kill the civil servant trainer. The one who arrived at the sports center at 9.30, trained and left the door at one in the afternoon and had a shower. Today that type of coach has died. Neither Guardiola nor Diego Martínez nor anyone worth their salt is not 24/7, “he adds.

A project that did not work

In this interview, Juanjo Vila talks about the possibility that Deportivo was offered to assume the sports management of the club in 2018. The club liked it, but in the end it was not inclined to accept the proposal that provided innovation in this field. “In the Plaza de Pontevedra they said that it was one of the proposals that they had liked the most. In his day I met with Tino Fernández and proposed a project tailored to Depor, with a lot of technology and progress in what were the analysis, scouting and big data departments, but he preferred Carmelo and the results are there. I say it with my mouth full, but not from resentment. He took something that had no project. Did’nt dared. Ours was tailored to the Depor because we knew the house, we knew what it needed. Maybe it wouldn’t be valid for another team, only for Dépor. It was a radical and brutal change to the club, “he says.