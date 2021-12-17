Denis Vildanov (Big Daddy) was hospitalized after an injury he received during a fight at the Storm on the Volga tournament. On Saturday, December 18, reports REN TV…

Boxer was helped to get to the ambulance by his opponent in a duel Maxim Shcherbakov (Max Ax).

During the fight, Vildanov received a leg injury when falling, because of which the fight was stopped and the victory was awarded to Shcherbakov.

The doctors explained that in order to accurately determine the nature of the injury, you must first conduct an examination. So far, as an option, experts have sounded a dislocated leg.

Max Ax at the very beginning of the first round made a powerful series of punches, as a result of which he confidently knocked out Vildanov and emerged victorious from the battle.

On December 15, the rivals fought during a press conference before the Storm on the Volga tournament. A scuffle ensued during the introduction of opponents to each other.

