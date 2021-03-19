CD Projekt has announced details of Cyberpunk 2077’s next big patch.

Patch 1.2, which was delayed from February to the second half of March following the damaging CD Projekt cyber attack, makes some changes to parts of the game that were criticized at launch, including the police and driving.

The changes are outlined in a series of videos, below. Here’s the rundown:

Cops won’t spawn instantly behind you when you’re naughty. “This is an important step in addressing the behavior of the police in our game,” CD Projekt said.

“It should decrease the problem of NPCs spawning behind players’ backs and create an impression that it takes some time for the police to arrive at the crime scene after the crime has been reported. We’ve also added a recon ‘drone’ unit to create the feeling of the police assessing the situation. “

There’s a “more fluid driving experience” even when the frame-rate drops. “Analyzing feedback on our driving model suggested a lot of players were having issues with the speed of the steering,” CD Projekt said.

“Most complaints came from players using keyboards on PC or were on platforms with lower frame-rates, and centered around how hard it was to keep cars off the sidewalks and such.

“We have added a Steering Sensitivity slider to the Options menu. This allows the steering speed for all vehicles and all input devices to be slowed down, without affecting the maximum turn radius.

“When experiencing lower frame-rates, our cars were harder to control. We traced this to some code that wasn’t handling extreme changes in frame rate properly. The steering speed is now very consistent from 20 to 60+ FPS.

“Last, we looked at a bunch of tweaks to individual cars and adjusted some of them that were too twitchy in low-frame rates, including the player’s Archer Hella.”

There’s a new feature that lets you “unstick” your vehicle. “There are cases where our vehicles can get beached or high centered on stuff in Night City,” CD Projekt said.

“We have now added an Unstuck feature that kicks in when you are accelerating and not moving. While holding down the accelerator, you can now rock the vehicle forward or back, or rotate it left / right.”

And finally, there’s an option to turn off double-tapping the movement key to dodge, and more options for WASD bindings. “Dodge on double-tapping a movement key can be turned off in the Controls settings,” CD Projekt explained.

“The Dodge action can still be performed by double-tapping the Crouch (toggle) action key (default C).

“It should now be more feasible to move WASD bindings around the keyboard. There still remain a few bindings that need to be addressed, but these should be fixed in upcoming patches.”

That’s it. There’s no word on how big the update download is or when it will be released. Back in January, patch 1.1 was released to address some more urgent issues with Cyberpunk 2077, focused largely on stability improvements and performance upgrades. Digital Foundry’s Tom Morgan found it ironed out some of the problems with game crashes and stability, but CD Projekt still has serious work to do in getting it to run smoothly on base consoles. And, eventually, re-introduced to the PlayStation Store.