More and more veterinary practices in Germany are changing hands. Large corporations such as Nestlé or Mars have been buying up entire practices for years. There is criticism.

Hamm – More and more veterinary practices in Germany are changing hands. More than 150 practices and veterinary clinics are no longer owner-managed. Large corporations are buying into veterinary medicine across Europe. Two large food giants are at the forefront. The Chamber of Veterinarians takes a critical view of the development.

Nestlé and Mars: Large corporations buy veterinary practices – there is criticism

The new model attracts practices, reports radio rainbow. The network and capital of the large corporations promise security. Two Swedish companies are now leaders in Germany – Anicura and Evidensia. While Evidensia belongs to the Nestlé group, the US food company Mars took over Anicura in November 2018.

Nestlé and Mars: “Big Players” in the Animal Feed Market

Both companies are among the “big players” in the animal feed market and generate billions in sales. Around 60 German veterinary clinics now belong to the groups. The veterinary association fears loudly radio rainbowthat doctors are no longer free to make decisions about medicines, feed and consumer recommendations due to their dependence on the corporations.

Heiko Färber, Managing Director of the Federal Association of Practicing Veterinarians (bpt), does not only see risks from the initiative of the large corporations. Of the Rheinische Post (RP) said Färber: “If clinics weren’t bought up, for example, it would be even more dramatic for animal owners, because otherwise the practices would often have to close.” The managing director of the bpt attributes this to a massive problem with young people in veterinary medicine.

Veterinary medicine: young people shy away from independence

Accordingly, the tendency to self-employment is decreasing, young doctors shy away from the financial risk and the high workload as a practice owner. Rather, they value a good work-life balance. “This plays into the hands of the corporations, because as an organization they can offer more flexible working models,” explained Färber.

Mathematically, it now takes three veterinarians for a full-time position. This has to do with the feminisation of the profession, explained Martin Kramer, President of the German Veterinary Society (DVG) and Ralf Unna, veterinarian and Vice President of the State Animal Welfare Association NRWthe RP. Around 85 percent of veterinary students are women. According to Unna and Kramer, a fundamentally lower start-up quota for women and family planning lead to the well-known problems of the profession. They advocate training more veterinarians.

Nestlé and Mars: Large corporations are in competition

However, Kramer does not fear that the work of the veterinarians will suffer under the influence of the large corporations. “Even groups of investors who buy up veterinary clinics want and need to make money and did not arise primarily for the welfare of the animals.” However, the corporations also have a reputation to lose because they are in competition with each other.

Animal owners don’t care who treats their beloved animals. The main thing is that the quality of the treatment is assured. Many pet owners would no longer even ask about the costs. “Owners are willing to pay any price for the well-being of their pet,” he says.

Resistant germs are also an increasing problem in veterinary medicine. For the area of Domestic and livestock husbandry is researched on the subject at the FU Berlin. 2022 will be a special year for dog owners: The Animal Welfare Dog Ordinance is coming. Dog owners are subject to new rules when they go for a walk and are checked. There are even fines.