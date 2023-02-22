The Mochis.- The Five Brothers Music Festival start this year in the best way with big concerts of renowned Mexican artists of the moment, such as Christian Nodal, Marisela, the Iron Lady, and the groups Risky and Laberintowhich will be presented at the Chevron Park Stadium in this city of Los Mochis.

This festival has the purpose of bringing great artists to Sinaloan society and neighboring states to promote large-scale musical events in the city of Los Mochis by promoting high-quality events, say its organizers.

concert series

This Saturday February 25, at the Chevron Park Stadium in Los Mochis, begins the series of presentations with the Risk Group that has a large number of young followers and that will surely make them enjoy, being the sensation group in its genre, and with them Grupo Laberinto, which has a great career and musical success.

The singer of the moment Christian Nodal, on his Foraji2 tour, he will perform in Los Mochis this coming Friday March 3, to share his greatest hits with his audience. The young Sonoran singer-songwriter from the Mexican regional, author of songs like Adiós amor, Botella tras botella, De los besos que te di, They didn’t tell you wrong, promises a memorable concert in Los Mochis. This same day they will play The Plebes of the Ranch of Ariel Camacho who will open the great concert.

And to celebrate a great night, this Thursday March 9two great musical figures will meet, the only Iron Lady, Marisela, which has a wide, well-known and very successful repertoire. Marisela, with close to 40 years of artistic career, will arrive in Los Mochis with her romantic hits such as Alone with my loneliness, And I will be happy, In love and wounded, The ideal couple, among others, and will team up with a much-loved singer for the Sinaloans: El Coyote and his Banda Tierra Santa, with a concert that will make his followers remember great moments, with his hit songs, at the great Chevron Park stadium.

The sale of tickets is through the boletomovil page and in the offices of 5 brother that is located in Obregó extension between Río Las Cañas and Ingenio primavera, Reports on the phones 6681127636 and 6688229961