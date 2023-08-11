Home page politics

Mohamed Bazoum, 63, his wife and son have been held at their residence for 16 days. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

According to Nigeria’s president, violence is “the last resort” – but the West African states are activating an intervention force. Meanwhile, the junta is holding the deposed president and his family hostage.

Niamey/Abuja – A good two weeks after the military coup in Niger, tensions between the junta and neighboring West African states continue to rise. It is unclear whether the Ecowas international community will resort to military means to free the detained President Mohamed Bazoum and his family.

The Ecowas heads of state decided on Thursday evening to set up a task force “immediately” to restore constitutional order in Niger, but stressed that peaceful means would remain the priority. According to US reports, the coup leaders in Niger have threatened to kill Bazoum if military intervention occurs.

The military took power in Niger on July 26 and suspended the constitution. The democratically elected President Bazoum has been held since then. Under Bazoum, Niger was one of the West’s last remaining strategic partners in the fight against the advance of Islamist terrorists in the Sahel. The country – three and a half times the size of Germany – is also on a central migration route through the Sahara Desert to Libya. The Bundeswehr maintains a base in the capital Niamey with around 100 soldiers. The USA and France also have important military bases in the country.

Lots of questions about possible military action

The ambivalent announcement of Ecowas initially raised many questions. Although Ecowas spoke of the use of the task force, but gave no details on the composition of the force or a possible timetable for a deployment. The announcement seemed designed to keep up the pressure on the new military rulers – without immediately creating military facts.

“The statement did not specify which countries would send troops and fund the mission, meaning the formation of such a force takes time and leaves room for a peaceful solution,” said West Africa analyst Mucahid Durmaz of consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft .

Of the 15 Ecowas member states, only Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Benin had previously agreed to provide troops for a possible military intervention. According to experts, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with 220 million inhabitants, would probably provide the largest part of such a force. The country may have one of the largest armies in Africa, but it is battling enormous security problems of its own, especially in the region along the 1,600-kilometer border with Niger. The military governments in Mali and Burkina Faso had signaled their support to the junta in Niger when Ecowas attacked.

Demonstrators take part in a march in support of the military junta shortly after the late July coup in Niger’s capital Niamey. © Djibo Issifou/dpa

Ecowas has carried out interventions in the past, but always acted at the invitation of the respective state, as most recently in Gambia in 2017. The tools of such intervention forces are regulated between the African Union and the respective regional blocs, but are linked to scenarios such as preventing serious human rights violations.

“We are in really uncharted territory here. There is no precedent for what Ecowas is trying to do and it’s certainly not something this riot force was ever trained to do,” Cameron Hudson, an Africa analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNN. “We are talking about a hostage situation, essentially holding the country’s president as a human shield against this military intervention. So what we’re talking about is going in, liberating him somehow, and then using him again against the will of the entire national army.”

Concerns about ousted President Bazoum

Meanwhile, concerns about the ousted President Bazoum are growing. The 63-year-old has been held at his residence for 16 days. The junta is said to have threatened a US diplomat that Bazoum would be killed in the event of military intervention, according to the New York Times, based on a report by the US news agency Associated Press. The threat sparked global outrage and further calls for Bazoum’s release.

“After being deprived of electricity and telephone for several days, the putschists are now depriving him of his family doctor, among other things. He is even denied access to food,” Bazoum’s deputy chief of cabinet Moussa Oumarou told the German Press Agency. His wife and son are also being held. According to Oumarou, the putschists arrested around 100 members of the ousted government, including the son of former President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu attends Ecowas meeting in Abuja. © Gbemiga Olamikan/AP/dpa

The African Union said it supports the efforts of the West African group of nations Ecowas to restore constitutional order and reiterated its call for the immediate release of Bazoum and all members of his family and government.

Schulze continues to hope for a peaceful solution

Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze still believes that a peaceful solution to the overthrow in Niger is possible. “So far, no one has died in this putsch,” said the SPD politician on Deutschlandfunk. “We know that differently from other coups. And that’s why I still see a possibility that there are peaceful solutions if the pressure is really big enough. This must be supported internationally. dpa