A long-awaited moment for fans, the summer transfer window can be a real nightmare for mid-tier clubs. After all, these are the ones that tend to lose their good values to the greatest powers of the Old Continent. But it is not the average teams that suffer in the off-season market: there is a giant club in Europe that is having a hard time and is beginning to raise suspicions for 2022/23.
Next, we list 5 European clubs that – at least so far – are “beaten” in this summer transfer window. It’s worth noting that most major European markets remain open until September 1, meaning there’s still time to get off this awkward list.
It is not that Manchester United make a bad market – they signed interesting names like Lisandro Martínez and Christian Eriksen -, but close to what the club projected for this window and needed to compete with their arch-rivals (Liverpool and Manchester City), the reinforcement package did not lives up to expectations so far.
Combine that with the fact that the club’s main market target, Frankie de Jong, vehemently opposed the idea of leaving Barcelona and moving to Old Trafford. The situation is still pending Cristiano Ronaldowho already gave signs of wanting to leave the English club.
Current champion of Serie A, Milan raised expectations this summer precisely because they were once again the protagonist in their country. However, the resumption of the Rossoneri’s competitiveness did not revive his strength in the market: so far, the Milanese giant has not announced such relevant signings.
The biggest names that arrived were forwards Divock Origin (ex-Liverpool) and Charles De Ketelaere (former Brugge). It is important to remember that he lost an absolute starter in his team, midfielder Franck Kessie he went to Barcelona as a free agent.
Qualified for the next edition of the Champions League, Sevilla had high expectations in this transfer market in terms of acquisitions, but so far, the Andalusian team has only moved towards the exit door. And the goodbyes were pretty heavy.
Julen Lopetegui suddenly lost his two starting defenders: Diego Carlos was sold to Aston Villa, while Jules Koundé he joined Barcelona. Painful market for Sevilla fans.
Like Milan, Porto is another case of the national champion losing steam midway through. It is true that Portuguese clubs are used to suffering “takedowns” in the summer windows, but the Dragon club prematurely lost the two most talented players in midfield.
Fabio Vieira he was signed by Arsenal, while Vitinha he went to PSG. In addition to the two young talents, Porto also said goodbye to the goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin (Celtic) and defender mbemba (Marseilles).
The traditional club that suffered the most in this summer transfer window was undoubtedly Ajax. Much sought after by the great financial powers of the continent, the Dutch national team lost no less than six starters in the window: the goalkeeper Andre Onanathe right side Noussair Mazraouithe left side Nico Tagliaficothe defender Lisandro Martinezthe midfielder Ryan Gravenberg and the striker sebastien haller.
It is true that the capital club went to the market to replace the losses, but the spare parts are not up to the exits. To complete the string of bad news, manager Erik ten Hag left for Manchester United.
#Big #clubs #beaten #summer #transfer #market
Leave a Reply