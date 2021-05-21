ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

Fossil energies are critical for humans and nature. The G7 states agree on an important measure with regard to the impending climate collapse.

Berlin – A virtual get-together with groundbreaking importance: According to the Federal Environment Ministry (BMU), the G7 have agreed to end government funding for coal-fired power plants abroad. The industrialized nations have come to the agreement “that worldwide further investments in coal-fired power generation must stop now”. This would not be compatible with the 1.5 degree target, said Svenja Schulze (SPD) after two days of discussions with her colleagues from France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the USA and Great Britain as well as the EU.

"This is an important step forward, because only in this way can we as industrialized countries credibly demand that others follow us on this path," continued the Federal Environment Minister. "In this decade, the world needs a trend reversal towards the protection of our livelihoods." Another important point is support for developing countries with regard to measures for more climate protection.

Coal phase-out: G7 countries decide to end state funding

The promising resolutions should not, however, go hand in hand with economic compromises: “We are convinced that the energy transition can become a growth and innovation engine for our economy and in the long term

industry will also strengthen, ”said Parliamentary State Secretary Thomas Bareiß. The compatibility of environmental protection and the mantra economic growth is one of the greatest challenges.

The financial compensation for energy companies is also a point that deserves attention in this regard. Operators receive millions from the federal government because electricity generation through nuclear and coal power is not sustainable. Only a few days ago, the federal government had put industry and climate protectors into an uproar with a new climate law.

Specifically, in addition to the end of government coal financing, the participants also called for 30 percent of the land and the sea area to be protected by 2030. In addition, the electricity supply in the 2030s should largely do without coal, oil and gas (decarbonization). The UK chaired the digital conference that ran for two days.

The fight against wildlife trafficking and the agreement to promote sustainable, deforestation-free supply chains were further elements of the meeting of the environment and energy ministers of the G7 countries.