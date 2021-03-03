View of Madrid from a single-family housing development in Pozuelo de Alarcón, last December. Santi Burgos

Eduardo Vázquez, 34, is one of the people who have moved to live in a smaller municipality during the pandemic. But your case is somewhat special. The reason for going to Brunete is that it has opened the first real estate branch of Tecnocasa in that town located 30 kilometers from Madrid. “The expectation regarding work has been higher than what I expected,” he says when taking stock of the first months of operation of the office he directs, which opened to the public last June. The perimeter closures of the autonomous communities have played in their case in favor of the business. “You can see that tourism in this area has increased, now more people come on the weekend,” says Vázquez, “many people who live in Madrid and decide to find out what the area is like and especially find something with a patio.” Townhouses and townhouses, he adds, are the types of housing that are most in demand.

What the Brunete real estate agent tells is not a mere anecdote. Several studies have pointed to a new devotion of buyers to larger houses and with private spaces (which is easier to find outside the large population centers) and figures provided by the College of Registrars of Spain to EL PAÍS confirm this trend. The statistical service of the registrars, based on the purchases registered throughout Spain, follows quarterly the weight that the operations in the capitals have in the whole of their province. In the final stretch of 2020, this indicator for the whole of Spain stood at just over 31%. In other words, less than one in three home purchases were made in a provincial capital.

The percentage was stable since the beginning of 2017 (when the series provided by the registrars started) at around 35%. In fact, in the second quarter of last year it was 35.4%. But with the lack of refinement, that figure began to drop. And at the end of the year it was already four points below that mark, an unprecedented move in just six months.

José Miguel Tabarés, vice dean of the College of Registrars, has no doubt that this trend is related to the increase in the purchase of single-family homes. “We have seen since 2012 that the sales of single-family homes were on the rise,” says Tabarés, who warns that according to his statistics this type of housing went from representing 15% of the market in 2012 to 18% in 2019. Then came the great jump: “In 2020 it has risen from 18% to 22%, more than what had varied in the entire previous section.” “It is not a new trend, what happens in our understanding is that the pandemic has accelerated it,” concludes the expert.

The movement is more visible in large cities, which best represent the image of urban centers dominated by block flats and surrounded by a belt of towns where it is easier to find townhouses, chalets or other types of single-family houses. The five most populated municipalities in Spain show an unmistakable trend: purchases in the city compared to the total purchases in their respective provinces ended 2020 in minimum percentages in all of them.

10-point setback in Madrid

In Madrid, for example, it has gone from representing 53.1% at the beginning of 2017 to 42.7% at the end of last year, a drop of 10 percentage points. It is no exception: in Barcelona the drop in the same period exceeds 9 percentage points. And in Valencia and Seville it is even higher, with 11.3 points less in the first case and 15.6 points less in the second. Only Zaragoza seems to hold up a little better, and even so the 7.7 point drop is well above the Spanish average.

In smaller capitals, the trend is not so stable (it must be taken into account that the number of operations is also lower, which makes the sample less representative). But 19 provincial capitals (including the five already mentioned) marked their minimum since 2017 at the end of 2020. Restricting the analysis of the coronavirus to the year, 41 capitals ended 2020 with less weight in their provincial market than they had at the beginning.

The change has not gone unnoticed by real estate companies. “In the last six months we have opened more than 20 new agencies on the outskirts of Madrid,” says Moisés Hernández, spokesman for Tecnocasa, who assures that “when a home is taken in these areas within the price, it does not last more than five days ”. For Leopold Roca, CEO of Gand House, there is no doubt that “the demand for properties with larger and brighter spaces has increased”. But this owner of two real estate agencies (one in Barcelona and the other in Tossa de Mar) also sees barriers: “To buy the new home, many will have to sell their usual home. [en la capital]”, He points out. The evolution of prices and bank financing will also influence that the change of house remains in many cases a mere wish.

Emiliano Bermúdez, deputy general manager of Don Piso, points to prices and covid-19 as the engines of this movement towards “areas where the quality of the product that can be purchased is much higher”. Buyers look at the amount due to economic uncertainty, but at the same time they care less about leaving the city “psychologically influenced by the situation that has caused the pandemic,” explains Bermúdez, who sees it prudent to wait “until the situation changes” to speak properly of a trend. When the pandemic passes, Vázquez, the Brunete real estate agent, believes that there will continue to be clients because “word of mouth works.” At his office, he points out, “there are already people recommended by others who have bought before.”