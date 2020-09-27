Highlights: Big change in JDU just before assembly elections in Bihar

With the announcement of Bihar Election Schedule in Bihar, the political enthusiasts have also intensified. All major political parties are engaged in strategic preparations. Meanwhile, major changes have been made in the Janata Dal United (JDU). Just before the assembly elections, Ashok Chaudhary, a minister in the Nitish Kumar government, has been given a big responsibility. He has been made the executive chairman of Bihar JDU. The party has taken this decision due to the unhealthy state president Vasistha Narayan Singh.

The JDU does not want to leave any coronation in view of the Bihar elections. This is the reason why the party’s national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is busy taking the necessary decisions. The appointment of Ashok Chaudhary as the working president of Bihar JDU is an important part of the party’s strategic preparedness. Bihar JDU President Vashisht Narayan Singh said in a statement that Ashok Chaudhary would oversee the party’s functioning as state executive president in his absence.

Ashok Chaudhary said – will fulfill the responsibility given by the party

After getting the responsibility of the post of JDU acting president, Ashok Chaudhary said that he will try to live up to the kind of trust that National President Nitish Kumar has expressed on him. It will be my priority to get the party maximum seats in the elections and to take everyone along. Ashok Chaudhary is also a minister in the state government. During this time, he performed his responsibilities well in the government as well as the party. This is the reason that Nitish Kumar has given important responsibility in view of the election while expressing confidence in him.

Election program announced in Bihar

The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar. The state will have voting in three phases, with the first phase voting on October 28. The second phase will be held on November 3 and the third on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10, with which the government will be formed in Bihar will also become clear. The Election Commission has also made several special preparations this time in view of the Assembly elections in the Corona era. This time the voting time has also been increased, while several necessary steps have been taken to check the transition of Kovid-19.