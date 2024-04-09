Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Will abortions be legalized up to the twelfth week of pregnancy? A commission set up by the traffic light coalition makes a recommendation.

Berlin – A working group of independent experts apparently wants to recommend to the traffic light coalition that abortions within the first twelve weeks be generally exempt from punishment. That's what he reports Mirrorwhich refers to the final report of the commission appointed by the government.

The commission's recommendations state that the current illegality of an abortion in the early phase of pregnancy does not stand up to “constitutional, international and European law scrutiny”. The traffic light government should therefore reconsider the fundamental illegality of abortions in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy.

The report will be officially presented next Monday (April 15). Abortions should be carried out in the late stages of pregnancy Mirror however, remain prohibited. This limit is around the 22nd week of pregnancy.

Green Minister does not want to comment on recommendations on abortions

The family ministry of Lisa Paus (The Greens) wanted it Mirror-Report did not comment upon request and referred to the independence of the commission and the confidentiality of the content discussed. “The commission will present the results of its work to the federal government on April 15 in the form of a final report. This final report will not only contain the results and any recommendations for action, but also the corresponding justifications,” it said.

The federal government set up the commission shortly after it took office. It should examine whether abortions should continue to be regulated in the criminal code. There is an abortion in Germany fundamentally unlawful according to Section 218 of the Criminal Code, However, it remains unpunished if it takes place within the first twelve weeks and the woman has sought advice beforehand.

Abortion is also not a criminal offense if there are medical reasons or if it is carried out because of rape. Family Minister Paus had indicated several times in the past that she could imagine a new regulation.

New regulations for abortions: traffic light coalition with further changes to the law

The red-green-yellow federal government had already introduced far-reaching changes to the law in connection with abortion in the first year of its term in office: It abolished the controversial paragraph 219awhich had previously regulated the “ban on advertising” for abortions and had repeatedly led to doctors committing criminal offenses if they publicly provided information about abortions.

Abolishing paragraph 218 would be even more far-reaching, as it would no longer criminalize abortion. Reject a new regulation AfD and Union strictly. Just a few weeks ago, France enshrined the right to abortion in its constitution. (dpa/afp)