When was the last time you bought a car from a small-scale car company?

In recent years, the landscape of car companies has been shaken up considerably. Anyone who has bought a new or used car can attest to this. Local businesses disappear or are taken over by the bigger boys. ‘John with the cap’ can no longer compete with the large car companies in our country.

AUMACON dealer holding Top-100 2023

It is therefore not surprising that 94.9 percent of car sales in the Netherlands last year were carried out by the 100 largest dealers in the Netherlands. This is evident from the annual dealer holding survey of AUMACON. You see big names like Van Mossel, Louwman and the dealer companies that fall under Emil Frey popping up everywhere. Curious about the top 10?

position Number of cars 2022: Name: 1 47,021 Van Mossel Automotive Group 2 19,896 Emil Frey Netherlands 3 17,642 Louwman Dealer Group 4 17.311 Broekhuis Group 5 16,049 Hedin Automotive 6 15,334 Dealer Group pon 7 13,717 Amega 8 11,724 Zeeland & Zeeland 9 9,165 Wensink Automotive 10 8,559 Riva Holding source: Aumacon

Emily Frey

Speaking of that last one. Emil Frey made the greatest progress last year, according to the study. The car company operates under well-known names such as Nefkens, Ekris and Pouw and is mainly active in the center of the Netherlands. Of all car companies in the Netherlands, Emil Frey managed to achieve the largest sales increase. This puts them in second place in the top 100 list of the largest dealer holding companies in the Netherlands.

The car company represents 17 car brands, in addition, it carries out universal maintenance and is also engaged in the sale of motorcycles. Newcomer among the car brands in the company’s portfolio is Xpeng. The Chinese car brand is entering the Dutch market with several electric models, including the P7 and P9.

Smaller dealers

The developments that large car companies are increasingly in charge is irreversible. Smaller car companies will increasingly disappear. Is it not because they are being bought up, is it that passing it on from generation to generation is mainly something of the past. Son or daughter will no longer automatically do or continue what dad has built up, but choose their own career. So enjoy the village garage. That will soon be something like the milkman something for the history books.

This article Large car companies gobble up smaller dealers appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Big #car #companies #swallowing #smaller #dealers