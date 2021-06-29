This Monday, the 28th, is International LGBT Pride Day. With an eye on a market estimated at more than US$ 100 billion in Brazil alone, large companies spent the month expressing their support for the LGBT community on social networks (an acronym that refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transvestite, transsexual or transgenders). One of the ways to demonstrate this support is to highlight the rainbow flag on social media — created in the 70s by the American artist Gilbert Baker, and which has become the symbol of LGBT pride.

In most Western countries, from the 1960s onwards, the struggle for gay rights was taking shape and consolidating. Today, same-sex unions are not considered a crime in virtually all countries on the American and European continents. Gay parades mobilize millions of people and, of course, dollars too.

There are, however, countries where being LGBT can be a crime and even lead to death. This is the case with Islamic theocracies such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates; countries that inherited the homophobic tradition from communist dictatorships like China, Russia and other countries that were part of the Soviet Union, and African countries like Nigeria and Somalia. In these countries the rainbow flag of big companies does not fly.

Why then place colored flags in countries where the LGBT community enjoys all rights and hide them in countries where they are persecuted? THE People’s Gazette he heard companies that did just that, flaunted the rainbow flag in the West, but concealed it in the countries mentioned above. According to them, the main reason for not carrying out LGBT pride campaigns in these countries is the restrictions imposed by local legislation.

The American financial services multinational VISA explained that universal acceptance for everyone, everywhere, is not just its brand promise, but the foundation of the company’s culture around the world. “Within Visa, we support diversity of thought, culture and training, helping to eliminate unconscious prejudices that prevent us from growing,” says the company. But he makes the reservation that “it is up to each market to work the issue, respecting the particularities of each region and culture.”

The same was alleged by the Daimler Group, of which the German car brand Mercedes-Benz is a part, which explained that although the company condemns all forms of discrimination and encourages respect for all people, as a global company, it needs to comply. laws and regulations applicable in the respective countries.

The company also highlighted that its LGBT Pride Month campaign was global and reached millions of people around the world on social media, reflecting its “commitment to diversity and inclusion”.

“This campaign helps us to reinforce how much we defend a culture that values ​​respect. With Daimler Pride, we show our commitment to these values. We are aware that there is still a long way to go before the LGBTQI+ community is fully accepted around the world. As a company, we can only contribute with a small part yet, but we will continue to work so that more countries can adhere to this culture of respect, inclusion and freedom for people to be who they are.”

The German car manufacturer BMW summarized the company’s position on the matter in a note in which it says that it lives diversity, but “it is up to our respective local markets to decide whether or not we adapt to this international communication and marketing activity”.

Current Global, which serves the companies Orange and Oracle, said it was having problems with the schedule and therefore would not return the contacts. Renault, Cisco, Bethesda and Lenovo have been contacted but have not responded as of this writing.

Racial prejudice

It is not just the LGBT community that is forgotten in these countries. A giant American entertainment company, Disney has been working to achieve a politically correct and “inclusive” vision, even promoting courses for employees on “white privilege”. In addition, he has done so much overhaul of his catalog—inserting notices about supposedly prejudiced expressions in old cartoons, such as the 1953 film Peter Pan.

These values ​​are overlooked when it comes to showing submission to the Chinese dictatorship. On two occasions, black actors were censored on posters shown in Chinese cinemas. In the poster for the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther’, protagonist Chadwick Boseman had his face covered. In the 2015 movie ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, the character Finn, played by actor John Boyega, was downplayed compared to other posters shown around the world. China is one of the biggest movie-consuming audiences today, and losing that market share could mean billions less in production revenue.

Asked to respond to these accusations, Disney said it preferred not to speak out.