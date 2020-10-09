Superstar Prabhas is in discussion about one of his upcoming films these days. The film also stars actress Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Now a big news related to this film is coming out. The name of the century superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been included in the film’s cast. In such a situation, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen for the first time through this film. However, the name of the film is not finalized yet.

The makers of the film have released a teaser and announced Amitabh Bachchan to join the cast. The caption of the teaser reads – ‘How can we make a legend without legend Amitabh Bachchan?’ Sharing this teaser, actor Prabhas writes – Sharing the screen with a legend like Amitabh Bachchan is like a dream come true.

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies has made many memorable films even before that. Earlier, the film ‘Mahanati’, made under the banner of this production house, was based on the life of legendary actress Savitri. The film won several national and international awards.

Producer Ashwini Dutt believes that “Late legend Mr. NTR was a fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, and had acted in Telugu remakes of some of his superhit Bollywood films. Mr. NTR and I saw his landmark film ‘Sholay’ many times, Which ran for more than a year at NTR’s Ramakrishna Theater. After so many years it is a matter of great pride and privilege for me to work in this big film with Indian cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. This production house started its cinema journey with NTR. He also named this production house. “

Director Nag Ashwin has said that he considers himself lucky and blessed that Bachchan sir chose his film among many options. The film will feature his Phool Length character, and we believe this character will do full justice to the legend actor.