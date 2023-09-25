These are the words of the former castaway on gieffina: “On Instagram she wrote ‘influencer'”

Giselda Torresan is preparing to be one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. Since her entry into the most spied on house in Italy, Giselda has caused a lot of talk about herself due to some reports that have emerged about her. In the last few hours, a former castaway has revealed a sensational backstory about the competitor of the new edition of Big Brother. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

She is Viviana Bazzani and participated in the well-known reality show in 2007, the year in which Simona Ventura was hosting the program. In these hours the woman appeared on her Tik Tok channel where she made a revelation right on Giselda Torresan. According to what was revealed by the former castaway, Gieffina would have lied since she entered the most spied on house in Italy.

These were the words of Viviana Bazzani:

A few weeks before Big Brother you changed some information on Instagram. Because there it said influencer and not factory Girl. And then, you talk in the House about going back to work or not… why don’t you tell the truth? That a few days before entering the House you sent the dismissal request to your employer? This is the employer communicating this.

It seems that Viviana acquired information relating to Giselda from some of her former classmates. According to them, in fact, Giselda is not what she makes herself out to be. We just have to wait for the episode Big Brother scheduled for this evening to find out if the landlord Alfonso Signorini will discuss this much talked about story live.