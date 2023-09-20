There are many reports that have emerged about gieffina in recent days: what is happening

Angelica Baraldi is preparing to be one of the most talked about competitors of this new edition of Big Brother. Since her entry into the most spied on house in Italy, Gieffina has made a lot of headlines due to her family history which, according to many, is false. Over the last few hours, a new report has emerged that is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what it is.

The one aired on Monday 18 September was without a doubt an episode of Big Brother full of emotions. Among the many stories told, that of Angelica Baraldi attracted the public’s attention the most.

The tenant confided in her adventure companions, revealing to them the difficult relationship she experienced with the father. These were Gieffina’s words about it:

I couldn’t go to meet my dad. I have never had a lunch or dinner sitting at the table where I could talk about school or my friends. I never talked about myself at home because they always argued. There is so much anger inside me: they put us in the middle of all the arguments just because we were with them at the table.

And, continuing, Angelica he then revealed that:

My parents are no longer together and I closed many doors to them after the separation. I was annoyed at how they handled it. I said, ‘You know what? I’m leaving 500 km away, so let’s see if you bother me again with your things.’ So months ago I told him that I preferred not to see them anymore, because I couldn’t stand discussing it every time we spoke. For a year I was massacred because I went to Rome to work, and I did it without asking my father for a euro. I wanted to be autonomous. Everyone appreciates me, except my father.

Angelica’s words moved everyone, even if in the last few hours a report on gieffina might question his story. A few hours ago, in fact, a user sent a message on Deianira Marzano’s Instagram page, revealing that: