According to the latest rumors, it seems that the radio speaker will replace Giulia Salemi

Although the new edition of the Big Brother, Alfonso Signorini and the authors are working hard to form the cast of the new edition. After the confirmation of the presence of Cesara Buonamici as the only commentator, another rumor about the reality show has emerged in the last few hours. According to rumors, it seems that Rebecca Staffelli is the new social correspondent of the program.

Rebecca Staffelli ready to replace Julia Salemi in the new edition of Big Brother? In the last few hours, the ‘TvBlog’ portal has made public the news according to which the daughter of Valerio Staffelli could be the new social correspondent of the new edition of the reality show.

Although the news has not yet been denied or confirmed, the gossip about radio speaker it’s getting more and more insistent. But that’s not all. It is also rumored that the daughter of the envoy of Strip the News got the better of Maria Sole Pollioalso in the list for the same role.

Who is Rebecca Staffelli, daughter of Valerio Staffelli and radio speaker

Rebecca Staffelli works as a radio speaker on Radio 105. Valerio Staffelli’s daughter has made an appearance on the small screen several times. On several occasions, in fact, Rebecca has held the role of ad judge Friends of Maria De Filippi.

Born in 1998, Rebecca Staffelli he made his small screen debut in 2018, at the age of 20. In that year the daughter of the guest of Strip the News he led Heel strike, a program broadcast on La5. She is not only a radio presenter and speaker but also an actress. Valerio Staffelli’s daughter also starred in the film din Donwhich later became a TV series. There is a lot of talk about her these days following the rumor that she could replace Giulia Salemi as social media correspondent in the new edition of the Big Brother.