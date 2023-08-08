Although the news is becoming more insistent, the scoop has not yet been confirmed

Almost everything ready for the start of the new edition of Big Brother. We remind you that the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini will be broadcast again on Canale 5 starting next 11 September. In these hours, sensational news has emerged regarding one of the possible Vip competitors who could cross the red door. Indeed, it is rumored that Ninetto Davoli will be one of the contestants in this new edition of the Big Brother.

Ninetto Devils will be part of the cast of the new edition of Big Brother? In the last few hours, the sensational scoop has been circulating among the pages of the main gossip newspapers and, although it has not yet found any confirmation, the news it’s getting more and more insistent. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

The rumor was made public by ‘Tv Blog’. According to the well-known site, the authors would be thinking about the entrance of theactor. These were the words of the portal about it:

Many competitors auditioned in recent weeks, as many those rejected upstream and those for which, so far, a simple survey has been carried out. Among these, the name of Ninetto Davoli stands out, who would have been contacted to evaluate the hypothesis of his entry into the Cinecittà house.

And, continuing, ‘Tv Blog’ revealed that:

Born in 1948, Davoli was discovered in the mid-sixties by Pier Paolo Pasolini who, after giving him an appearance in The Gospel according to Johnpromoted him to star alongside Totò in Uccellacci and Little Birds.

As already anticipated, the news in question has not yet found confirmation or denial. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Ninetto Diavoli will really be one of the competitors vip who will soon cross the red door of the most spied on house in Italy.