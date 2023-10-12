These are the words of the gieffino: “My dream extinguished by an unlucky illness”

Vittorio Menozzi is one of the competitors in this new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, the tenant of the most spied on house in Italy has been making waves for having revealed a private background that had never been told before. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In these last hours Vittorio Menozzi, tenant of the house of Big Brother, he let himself go into a moment of great despair. During a chat with his adventure companions, the gieffino indulged in one revelation very private. In detail, Vittorio confided in Valentina the reason why he was forced to give up his dream bigger.

These were Gieffino’s words on the matter:

My dream when I was little was extinguished due to physical problems and I couldn’t solve them in a short time. I should have stopped training a long time ago but then the championships passed and in sports like beachvolley the physical component counts, in fact it is essential. I carry with me the character he left me.

Continuing his chat with Valentinathe tenant of the house of Big Brother he then added:

Except that when you see something like this broken in an “unfair” way due to an unlucky illness: I was inflamed and I couldn’t burn myself out. It almost seems like a joke. After years I gave up everything: I saw little of my girlfriend, I didn’t go to school and I did my homework at night. I ate without what I liked and I spent less time with my family.

To then conclude: