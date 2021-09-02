Everything is ready for the next edition of Big Brother VIP: who are the 15 VIPs ready to enter the house?

September has now begun and the preparation of the TV programs is winding down. Even the Big Brother VIP is ready to leave and also this year the cast is numerous, there are now 15 confirmed competitors, but who are they? Let’s see the list drawn up by Alfonso Signorini.

First, he will enter the house Katia Ricciarelli. The opera singer is ready to get back in the game and we will certainly see some good ones. Crossing the threshold of the house is also Sophie Codegoni, the former tronista of Men and Women and currently the girlfriend of Fabrizio Corona, will certainly give many trashy moments to the public.

Big Brother VIP: Who will be the new competitors? - Curler 4

Also confirmed Aldo Montano, with the authorization of the Penitentiary Police with which he also participated in the Tokyo Olympics, he affirms himself as a competitor of the house.

Big Brother VIP: Who will be the new competitors? - Curler 5

After him I join Manila Nazzaro, Miriana Trevisan and Raffaella Fico, disappeared from the screens for a while now. The ex-flirt of Belen Rodriguez will also enter, Gianmaria Antinolfi, together with the sisters Haile Selassie, Carmen Russo and Tommaso Eletti, recently protagonist of Temptation Island.

The list is still long because there are too Giucas Casella, Nicola Pisu, Amedeo Goria and Jo Squillo. They could also enter Manuel Bortuzzo, and also Ainette Stephens, the former Black Cat of Italy1.

The start date of the program has not yet been released, but there will certainly be some soon more detailed updates.