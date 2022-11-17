Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. According to what Alfonso Signorini revealed in his studio, the reality show should end in April, but when exactly? Let’s find out all the details together!

This week edition of the Big Brother VIP continues to make noise on social networks, giving great twists to all viewers. Also for this year duration of the famous reality show will be lengthened. In fact, the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini should see its end in month of April.

To spread the news he had been the same conductor during the live broadcast. However, even i competitors they learned about it erroneously as Alfonso Signorini made theannouncement thinking you have the audio closed. Instead, it was mainly Antonino Spinalbese who told his roommates what he had overheard by mistake.

However, to bring out a few detail more about the final was “TvBlog”. In fact, according to what the social media company claims, the reality show broadcast on channel 5 five should end on the day April 3, 2023. It’s about a decision also taken into consideration also de The Island of the Famous which will air again in the same month.

Big Brother Vip will only be aired on Mondays: that’s when the double date will return

Instead, with regards to the double datethe latter will only tone in the month of February 2023. In fact, currently the authors of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini have decided to loosen the race starting from Monday 14 November to leave space at the 2022 World Cup, at the Christmas holidays and also at the Coppa Italia matches in January.