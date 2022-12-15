Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother VIP is one of the most popular and talked about programs on Italian television. In this week’s edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, new competitors will enter the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out who the new gieffins will be.

There seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP never ceases to give surprises to all Italian viewers. The final episode of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini is scheduled for April and inside the most spied on house in Italy more people are needed to create interesting dynamics.

In light of this, new vipponi they will cross the red door. This was stated by the conductor himself. These were hers words:

I usually don’t give up a chickpea even to pay. But I confirm several new competitors. There will be many absolutely unexpected surprises. There will be new entrants from competitors during the pre and post Christmas episodes and there will be quite a few to tell the truth.

During bet aired last Monday, two new Vipponi have already joined the cast of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Among the new gieffins we name Riccardo Fogli who was disqualified after a few hours of his entry. However, starting from the next live broadcasts, three other famous characters will join the others already present in the house.

We are talking about the tronista David Donadei and the actress Nicole Murgia. According to some rumors that have emerged on the net, both will enter the most spied on house in Italy during the episode on Monday 19 December. Instead, as far as the third new tenant is concerned, it is another woman and it is rumored that it is Manuela Villa. Even the latter should go through the red door again in the episode of Monday 19 December.