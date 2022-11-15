Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. As most people already know, Covid has entered the most spied on house in Italy, but how was this possible? Let’s find out together!

This Big Brother VIP always hides twists. Over the last few days the most spied on house in Italy has entered the Covid for the first time wreaking havoc among the contestants. But what were the causes What caused the virus to enter the house?

To bring out more details on the matter was the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. These were hers words:

How could the virus have entered? Through the people who bring the meals, or the people who take away the rubbish, maybe even some cameramen, the people who come in later. Maybe they're all people who show up in the incubation stage a bit late. It has nothing to do with contaminated objects. Because this aspect has been seen to be less and less relevant. Maybe someone left saliva traces just before delivering groceries. It is clear that a widely contagious Omicron such as this one gives this possibility. Then, they live in a family context, without masks or anything else and this coexistence is nothing more than a typical example of what happens.



However, there was one of the new competitors who entered GFVip Luca Onestini which resulted positive to the swab. So it could have been him asymptomatic subject which caused the entry of the Covid.

However, in the bet aired yesterday November 14, 2022 on the question has been extensively covered. Alfonso Signorini, Sonia Bruganelli, Orietta Berti and Giulia Salemi were present in the studio. Meanwhile Ginevra Lamborghini has a suspected sore throat.