Big Brother Vip, the gaffe of the authors live: mocked Donnamaria

The gaffe that took place at Big Brother Vip 2022 during the episode aired last night, November 28, did not go unnoticed. Direction 2 framed the room with Micol Incorvaia, Edoardo Donnamaria, Antonella Fiordelisi and Daniele Dal Moro. At the same time, the off-screen voices were heard speaking of the gieffino Donnamaria: by mistake, the microphones had remained on.

The authors were commenting on the editing of a video on Donnamaria’s life: “Today is really the lightest day in the world. Oh yes her life line, the GF doesn’t talk about anything else, but with many… And tell me the ca ** i of her, they told me that she insulted the father, the mother of she. They said that three of her mounted it ”. Then come the explanations: “You basically changed schools two or three times and they sent you like, what’s their name. Yes, the video was edited in three because it lasted eight and a half hours, because you couldn’t send everything she said ”.

Edoardo Donnamaria heard everything and while he was still in bed he exclaimed: “Oh, but you really are shit”. The wrath of the Big Brother Vip competitor’s fans was unleashed on Twitter. Everyone defended Donnamaria, going against the directors. Who, according to the court of the social people, would have used inappropriate language, in addition to mocking the gieffino live.