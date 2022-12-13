Big Brother Vip, Riccardo Fogli disqualified for blasphemy

As widely expected, Riccardo Fogli was disqualified from Big Brother Vip after pronouncing a blasphemy: the singer had entered the Cinecittà House not even 24 hours ago during the last episode of the reality show broadcast on Canale 5 on the evening of Monday 12 December.

The production communicated the expulsion from the reality show through a statement released on social media: “Mediaset and Endemol Shine Italy apologize to the public for the unfortunate blasphemous expression uttered by Riccardo Fogli in the Big Brother Vip house. The contestant was disqualified from the game.”

The episode had not gone unnoticed on social media with the video of the blasphemy quickly going viral. In the video, Riccardo Fogli can be heard saying, while talking to Wilma Goich, Charlie Gnocchi and Antonino Spinalbese, “but I eat three eggs and say holy shit …… I ate three eggs”.

The audio left little room for interpretation, which is why Big Brother Vip decided on immediate disqualification from the reality show just under 24 hours after entering the House.

The case of Riccardo Fogli recalls that of Silvano Michetti of the Cugini di Campagna, expelled from the Isola dei Famosi for having uttered a blasphemy as soon as he set foot in Honduras.