In these days an attempt is being made to outline a possible cast ready to leave from September for the new edition of Big Brother which this year will be neither “VIP” nor “NIP” but in a “mix” version. Inside the House we will see show business and unknown characters, and the authors have received very specific directives on the choice of protagonists who will have to try to relaunch Alfonso Signorini’s program, now in its eighth edition.

This year Mediaset wants to offer an edition that is much less trashy and far from various excesses. Pier Silvio Berlusconi has already rejected the first list of possible competitors with the line against trash that would have become increasingly tough. One of his main actions was to put a stop to some characters about to enter the Big Brother House. The CEO of Mediaset would have explicitly said no to two categories of characters: influencers and Onlyfans. The change of course of the reality show is very drastic, and Pier Silvio said: “There are limits that must not be exceeded… I would like the authors to make an effort to work to tell stories without excesses”.

Excesses that have been abundantly overcome during the last edition which saw the staged verbal violence, fury against individual characters, over the top attitudes and vulgarity.