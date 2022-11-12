“For health reasons, Patrizia Rossetti has momentarily left the Casa di Grande Fratello Vip. You will return to the House as soon as possible “. This is the communication of Big Brother Vip arrived today through the social channels of the well-known reality show of Canale 5. No detail accompanied the few words entrusted to one of the posts of the day. Many reactions from fans: a mixture of concern and desire to see her again in the House, where from the beginning she has proven to be one of the fundamental elements for the success of this edition.

The last curtain that saw her as a protagonist at GF Vip was the one with Alberto De Pisis, whose behavior was commented on with a divisive sentence to say the least: “In any case, Alberto must be given a little regulation, eh. Because she’s a little bit hysterical, huh. Very very”.