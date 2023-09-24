Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Laura Bozzo is the new star of Telecinco in Spain. The popular ‘Miss Laura’ was the big surprise of the Iberian coexistence program in which the participants have different tasks and must overcome challenges to obtain money to buy food. Each week, the contestants secretly name their housemates they want to see outside the house. It should be noted that those who obtain the highest score are the nominees. After days of waiting, they are informed of the decision of the public who voted for the person they wish to see expelled. At that moment, the chosen one leaves the house. He knows what time and where to watch the live broadcast of the program.

Where to watch ‘Big Brother VIP 8’?

The broadcast of the program ‘Big Brother VIP 8’ It’s because of the sign Telecinco. Along these lines, you will be able to enjoy the Spanish reality show 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, through the website My TV.

What time does ‘Big Brother VIP 8’ start?

The Spanish reality show ‘Big Brother VIP 8’ starts from 10.00 pm and can be enjoyed through the signal Telecinco.

Laura Bozzo surprised everyone by being introduced as the new member of ‘Big Brother VIP’. Photo: LR composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/Laura Bozzo/Big Brother VIP/Instagram

How to vote in ‘Big Brother VIP 8’?: see the link here

For vote ‘Big Brother VIP 8’ You must download the Mi Tele application on your cell phone and then choose who you want to leave the first week of the Spanish reality show.

It should be noted that the first four nominees are:

Karina

Alex Caniggia

Luca Dazi

Zeus Tous.

Who are the participants of the Spanish reality show?

These are the competitors who will fight to win the trophy of ‘Big Brother VIP 8’.