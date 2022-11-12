Big Brother Vip, Covid has entered the House: positive 4 competitors

Four competitors of Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 tested positive at Covid: they are Patrizia Rossetti, Charlie Gnocchi, Attilio Romita and Luca Onestini. This was announced by the production of the reality show with an official statement, which underlines how everyone is in good condition. Positive competitors have been isolated and will return to the House as soon as their conditions allow. This week’s televoting has been canceled.

“Following medical checks, Patrizia Rossetti tested positive for Covid-19 – reads the statement released via social media -. It was therefore necessary to test the other competitors and the results have unfortunately highlighted, at the moment, three other cases of positivity: Luca Onestini, Charlie Gnocchi, Attilio Romita who are all in good condition and have been isolated, leaving the house temporarily, waiting. to be able to return as soon as possible. The production is carrying out all the necessary checks on the cast and the situation is constantly monitoring ”.

“In the meantime, the competitors – informed of the situation – have been invited to update production on the occurrence of any symptoms. The televoting involving competitors Patrizia Rossetti, Charlie Gnocchi, Wilma Goich and George Ciupilan was canceled. Users who cast their vote via text message in the canceled session will be refunded “.

Since Covid entered our lives, even Big Brother Vip has begun to adopt strict protocols to avoid contagion between competitors. Yet, this time around, the virus managed to overcome these barriers.