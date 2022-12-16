The authors of the program are being targeted because they are accused of using double standards against disqualified competitors.

Richard Sheets was officially supposed to be a new entrant to the Big Brother VIP. The singer who entered the house last episode came out the next day because he was disqualified.

Apparently Riccardo Fogli let himself go to a blasphemous sentence live in broad daylight. He clearly felt so much that the production of the program could not help but remove him from the game just 24 hours after his entry.

Source: Mediaset

Fogli’s participation left a bad taste in the mouth for the many fans of the singer. But on the outside there are those who have criticized the work of the GF Vip which has been accused of using double standards.

There have been many who have pointed out that this year on various occasions some gieffini have turned a blind eye while for others the sentence has been particularly unpleasant and severe.

Above all, the controversies were fueled by former competitors of the GF who at the time were eliminated from the game for their unpleasant statements without even giving them the opportunity to attend the studio episodes. A sort of punishment and complete exclusion from the dynamics of the game.

Let’s think about Except Veneziano or Stefano Bettarini who have already denounced a difference in treatment on several occasions. This year, apparently, other people would also have been guilty of blasphemous sentences but they were pardoned by the GF Vip. For others, however, such as Riccardo Fogli, the provision arrived immediately and without the possibility of second thoughts.

Even for the first time in the history of reality TV a disqualified competitor was allowed to return home, even if only for a week and without being part of the game. We are talking about Geneva Lamborghini who was disqualified for bullying sentences against Marco Bellavia and who is currently inside the house of the GF.