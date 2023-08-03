According to what was written by Deianira Marzano, a very famous model would have been excluded directly from Pier Silvio.

Less and less until the start of the new edition of Big Brother which this year takes off its role as a VIP and will return in a mixed version, i.e. with both famous competitors and less famous competitors.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi however he was very clear on what is meant by famous people: goodbye to influencers, models, people who are well known on social media but who in fact have little to tell.

Source: web

Instead, space for those who can really be defined as VIPs as well as unknown characters with interesting stories to tell. Auditions are still underway throughout Italy in search of non-famous characters but even VIPs are proposing themselves in search of a place in the house that guarantees them visibility.

In recent days some excluded names had arrived and today we have another that would have been excluded directly by choice of the company.

The gossip expert tells the scoop Deianeira Marzano who on social media has made the name of Sarah Crossex bonas of Avanti another who would have been excluded from the house by the clear will of Pier Silvio.

“It seems that she auditioned for the GF Vip, but was returned to the sender given the new guidelines” – wrote Dejanira.

A circumstance also confirmed by a user who replied by commenting: “I confirm that the Cross was guaranteed the reality show, but the publisher rejected it”.

The interested party obviously did not comment on the news but if true, she would confirm the line drawn by the company.

A Big Brother that in recent years has increasingly assumed the reputation of a trashy program, losing more and more appeal. This year the attempt is to clean it up bringing it back to the old glories of the past with beautiful stories to tell and correct behavior at home. We will therefore see who will be the vip competitors of this edition.