A goliardic moment that could cost dearly to a competitor who arrived one step away from farewell.

A goliardic moment that could cost a competitor of the Big Brother VIP. Atilius Romita he was very close indeed to having to leave the home of Cinecittà through disqualification.

It all happened during the fake strike that the competitors staged. It was a fake strike that led everyone to the red door with the threat of leaving the game. “Do we strike or not? Do we strike yes or no?” – the screams of Attilio who acted as leader of the pack.

At a certain point, however, the red door opened and Attilio found himself in the atrium. At that point many were concerned about the possible fate of the journalist and it could be seen from their looks. Luca Onestini for example, he immediately asked Attilio to go back inside, because “you never know”.

Concern about a possible measure is raised among the competitors, but Attilio doesn’t seem to risk it. The journalist has in fact crossed the first red door, the one that leads into a kind of atrium but has not opened the second red door, the one that connects with the outside.

As written by the regulation, if he had also passed through the second red door, then he would have been automatically disqualified. In this case, however, there shouldn’t be any measures for him.

Already in past editions there have been episodes of characters who have crossed the first door with an attempt to leave the game. Let’s think about Tommaso Zorzi and Stefania Orlandoor a Alex Belli in the last edition.

All of them have not undergone measures and it will be the same for Attilio too since it was a joking moment and he did not leave the Cinecittà house, even in a non-random way. For him, therefore, the adventure in the house can continue.