The name of Francesco Totti enters the house of Big Brother Vip: to pronounce it is Antonella Fiordelisi, the 24-year-old fencer, model and influencer from Salerno. During a moment of relaxation with two other competitors, Edoardo Donnamaria and Giaele De Donà, in a chat, she let out a gossip “news”: she was speculating on what name to give to her children in the future, when on the possibility of calling a possible boy Francesco said “Totti wrote to me”. The captain of Roma is a name that has been talked a lot recently due to the difficult separation with Ilary Blasi and his new acquaintance with Noemi Bocchi.

Fiordelisi immediately realized that she had fallen into a gaffe and immediately covered her mouth, embarrassed, trying to cover herself from the cameras behind Donnamaria’s back. Moments of embarrassed silence followed the scene, until Giaele looked at her in surprise, while Edoardo exclaimed: “It’s not true!”. After these words, the director suddenly took off the shot. It is therefore not clear when, where and why the Giallorossi would have done what Gieffina said. His words heated up the social debate, creating a rift between users. In fact, many believe that it was just a joke from Fiordelisi to tease Edoardo.