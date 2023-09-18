Laura Bozzo is the new star of Telecinco in Spain. The popular ‘Miss Laura’ was the big surprise of the Iberian coexistence reality show. Quickly, she became a trend, in addition to local media and pages, such as ‘Instarándula’ by Samu Suárez, sharing part of the presentation of the controversial personality. “Get ready at home because I’m going to set it on fire,” declared the lawyer.

What time does ‘Big Brother VIP 8’ start?

The reality show starts at 10:00 pm and can be enjoyed through the Telecinco signal.

How to watch ‘Big Brother VIP 8’?

In addition to the Telecinco broadcast, you can enjoy ‘Big Brother Vip’ Spain seven days a week, 24 hours a day, through the Mi Tele website.

Where to watch Telecinco?

Telecinco has its own official app, with this tool you can follow the programming of the channel’s different shows live, or play episodes of programs and series to your liking.

Who are the members of ‘Big Brother VIP 8’?

These are the competitors who will fight to win the ‘Big Brother VIP 8’ trophy.

Pedro García Aguado.

Alex Caniggia.

Sol Macaluso.

Karina (María Isabel Llaudes).

Luca Dazi.

Jessica Good.

Michael Terlizzi.

Oriana Marzoli.

Laura Bozzo.

Zeus Montiel.

Gustavo Guillermo.

Susana Bianca.

Albert Infante.

Carmen Alcayde.

Pilar Llori.

Luis Ricardo Rivera.

