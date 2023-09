Laura Bozzo It is the new pull of Telecinco in Spain. The well-known ‘Miss Laura’ surprised more than one when she was presented as a member of the coexistence reality show. The fact is already news in local media and pages, such as ‘Instarándula’ by Samu Suárez, which shared part of the presentation of the controversial personality. “Get ready at home because I’m going to set it on fire,” said the lawyer.

#Big #Brother #VIP #Laura #Bozzo #Peruvian #jale