Big Brother Vip 7 winner? Oriana Marzoli challenges Nikita Pelizon, Edoardo Tavassi and Micol Incorvaia. Gf Vip 7 final news

Oriana Marzoli turned out to be a real star in this edition of Big Brother VIP 7. She will be there winner of the final (broadcast in prime time on Canale 5 and Mediaset Infinity)? Maybe. The predictions on the eve give her among the top favourites, the polls see a final sprint between Oriana, Edward Tavassi (brother of Gwendolyn) e Nikita Pelizonwith Micol Incorvaia in the wake, while the other vipponi and vippone who have reached the last episode seem more detached: Giaele DeDonà, Albert DePisis And Milena Milconi (the latter two to televoting which will proclaim the sixth finalist). But we are above all in the area of ​​hypotheses and sensations, because many times the Gf Vip in the past it surprised everyone when the winner was announced.

Big Brother Vip 7 winner: Oriana Marzoli star of Gf Vip 7

Whatever happens… the Gf Vip 7 for Oriana Marzoli was a success. Her personal victory has already brought her home. The beautiful Venezuelan actress (born in Caracas on March 13, 1992), influencer, TV personality (protagonist of several programs in Spain including Celebrity Game Over, Men and women and ofIsland of the Famous) has conquered everyone for its beauty, sensuality and the great sympathy and spontaneity that it has transmitted to the audience of Big Brother Vip in recent weeks in the house.

Oriana Marzoli star of Big Brother Vip 7 and courted by footballers

The 31-year-old star of the Big Brother VIP 7 among other things, she is much loved not only by the Canale 5 reality audience, but also by football players. She told it herself Oriana Marzoli in an interview with As (Madrilean sports newspaper, rival of Marca), explaining that he had had attempts to approach him from cchampions, some from Real Madridbut above all many of them married or with children. “Do I talk to the players? Yes, because they wrote to me. But if I don’t like them, I won’t go on. Several have written to me. I really only liked one, very nice. But I found out from some friends, as I don’t follow football or anything, that he had a wife and child. And he is young, eh “, the words of Oriana Marzoli.







