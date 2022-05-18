Alfonso Signorini parks Sonia and Adriana and chooses two new commentators: here are the names that have emerged in the last few hours

Big Brother Vip 7 it is slowly taking shape in view of its scheduled start for the first weeks of September. Alfonso Signorini together with all the production has already set in motion to choose who will have the opportunity to enter the most spied house in Italy.

For now, despite the many rumors, there is no confirmation of who will be the chosen gieffini. While this side of reality remains with a huge question mark, thegoodbye to the two commentators previous.

Sonia Bruganelli, as she had already mentioned previously, no longer intends to take part in the reality show as a commentator. According to her words, in fact, Paolo Bonolis’s wife has decided to return to her work behind the scenes, curating several and important programs signed by Canale 5.

But yesterday, Dagospia would have launched a new and succulent indiscretion also against Adriana Volpe. The latter would have been made out of the cast in the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip 7, unexpectedly aiming at two other honest and direct commentators.

It would seem that Alfonso Signorini is considering the possibility of taking two alongside him women with a direct character and very pungent. The two names that have come out in the last few hours have left social users and viewers very surprised and perplexed.

Big Brother Vip 7: the two possible new commentators

The changes that Alfonso Signorini and the entire GF Vip program are making are so many. For now, however, there is nothing confirmed other than the voluntary removal by Sonia Bruganelli which, he had previously announced.

In the last few hours, however, Giuseppe Candela inside the portal Dagospia would also have confirmed the abandonment by Adriana Volpe. In fact, on the site directed by Roberto D’Agostino, Alfonso would be determined to raise the level of the program and of the commentators themselves.

According to the latest and recent rumors, two names have already emerged that could replace Adriana and Sonia as commentators. Both on several occasions and in the course of their careers have shown themselves to be pungent faces, direct but above all outspoken.

We are talking about Antonella Elia And Alba Parietti which, would be in contention to support the well-known host of Canale 5 in the new and seventh edition of Big Brother Vip.