Big Brother Vip is a springboard, as are many other programs.

The lucky ones, such as Sophie Codegoni, Giulia de Lellis, Sonia Lorenzin and many others, after having participated in Men and Women, consolidated their success right in the Cinecittà house.

Now to apply is another tronista, Davide Donadei who has admitted that he wants to participate in the program:

We stayed at the GF thanks to a friend who works there. I can say it was good, it was the final of a six-month reality show. I’m not saying it’s one of the things I’d like the most, but almost. It would be really interesting.

Also at RTL, the young man reiterated not to disdain reality shows:

With Men and Women we were taken from everyday life and catapulted into the world of TV. We therefore did everything very naturally, not knowing the mechanisms of television.

I like being on television, because you discover new aspects of your character. In addition to Men and Women, there are many reality shows in which their lives and their way of being are put to the test. I would do everything I did in this journey at UeD and I’m happy with how it went.

And he did not miss an opportunity to tell that the story with Chiara is going well:

We had a fantastic season, even if the pandemic has slowed the whole world a bit and it’s a shame. We have been suffering for three years, but there will be better times for sure.