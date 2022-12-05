Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: when the next episode is aired

When is the next episode of Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 aired? Schedule change for the reality show in prime time during the month of December. The GFVip hosted by Alfonso Signorini will be back on the air with a double weekly appointment but, unlike what happened in the previous weeks, the program will not be broadcast on Thursday evenings. Exceptionally for this month of December Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 will be broadcast on Saturday evening. The next episode is in fact scheduled for Saturday 10 December 2022. And on 17 December we repeat.

Mediaset has in fact chosen to schedule the GF Vip on Saturday evening, with two special episodes that will be broadcast on 10 and 17 December on Canale 5. The first episode will not have to contend against Dancing with the Stars, given that Milly Carlucci’s show will observe a rest shift. The following week, however, the GF Vip will have to compete with the first final of the Saturday night variety show on Rai 1 which, in recent weeks, has recorded peaks of even more than 34 percent share. For the Canale 5 reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, the appointment in prime time on Monday evening is also confirmed. From January, however, a new programming change is expected for the reality show, which will not have the double weekly evening episode on Canale 5.

Streaming and TV

We have seen when the next episode of Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 is aired, but where to see the episodes live on TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast unencrypted – free of charge – on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).