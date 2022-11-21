Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, November 21st

Tonight, Monday 21 November 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Alfonso Signorini will once again be present at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

During today’s episode, November 21, we will see what happened during the week (the first with only one episode) and we will know the state of health of the various competitors who tested positive for Covid. The entry of new VIPs is expected shortly. According to some rumors from Pipol TV, it seems that Manuela Villa and Milena Micoli could soon be vacant at the Red Door. The two vippones should enter the Gf before Christmas, also a way to buffer the temporary losses of sick tenants. Daughter of the unforgettable Claudio Villa, Manuela is certainly not unknown, especially in the world of reality shows: in fact, she won the fifth edition of L’Isola dei Famosi. Milena, former face of Bagaglino, was among other things one of the eligible names for the past edition of Gf Vip. Furthermore, it seems that there is not much sympathy between her and her colleague Pamela Prati.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast unencrypted – free of charge – on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).