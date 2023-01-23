Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, 23 January

Tonight, Monday 23 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Alfonso Signorini will once again be present at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

In the past week there have been some squabbles born especially during last week’s live episode. Wilma Goich, attacked with bad words by Attilio Romita and Patrizia Rossetti did not hold back. “Here unfortunately when you say something it comes out. And when it has to reach the person concerned, a series of things are added. I’ve never spoken ill of Attilio. So much so that I consider myself a friend of him. And if he claims that I’m sour, bad is his thought “. See also Veloqx Fangio, a racing car with the Ferrari V12 biofuel Perhaps the media stress and the constant complaints have led Wilma to say something more. And therefore make the production of Big Brother Vip fear the worst. That is a possible renunciation, a fact that has already happened many times during this seventh edition of the reality show. “Better go home, staying here solves nothing and has nothing more to say”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast free-of-charge on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).