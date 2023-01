Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, 16 January

Tonight, Monday 16 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Alfonso Signorini will once again be running the show who will be at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

Who will leave the Casa di Cinecittà during tonight’s episode? Among the nominees is Nikita Pelizion who turns out to be, at least in the past seven days, the favorite of the social public. Who knows if this public support will be constant until the end and therefore the ace in the hole for Nikita to prevent her from leaving the reality show. In any case, in last week’s episode, the most important moment was the friendly kiss between her and Antonino Spinalbese, who returned to her house. Crossing the threshold of the Antonino house, he kissed and embraced every single VIP. And in front of Nikita he said a sincere: “I’ll give you a kiss too Nikita come on”. In addition to Nikita, Dana Saber and Nicole Murgia are nominated. See also MotoGP | Bastianini, Mandalika from 'cross': "It looked like Cavallara" | FormulaPassion.it

Streaming and TV

