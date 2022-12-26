Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, 26 December

Tonight, Monday 26 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Alfonso Signorini will once again be running the show who will be at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

After a few moments of tension, Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria made peace. And it showed, indeed everyone saw it. Even in their rapprochement, in fact, there was no lack of controversy. In the house, the couple became the protagonist of a very intimate and fiery moment, defined by everyone on the web as “embarrassing”. Regardless of the prying eyes of the cameras of Big Brother Vip, Edoardo and Antonella were in his room talking. Antonella then decided to straddle her Edoardo and the latter began to touch her bottom even from under her dress. Will he talk about it in the episode? We will see… See also Superenalotto extraction today 29 November 2022: the winning numbers

Streaming and TV

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast free-of-charge on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).