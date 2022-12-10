Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, 10 December

Tonight, Saturday 10 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Alfonso Signorini will once again be running the show who will be at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

During today’s episode, Saturday 10 December, we will see whether or not there will be an elimination and who it will affect. Today’s will be a special episode that will be added to that of Saturday 17 December: exceptionally for these weeks, Mediaset has chosen to restore the double evening episode that had been suspended for the World Cup. Waiting to find out what the public’s response will be for this special placement of the GF Vip on Saturday evening, the previews of December 10 reveal that there will be room for the outcome of the weekly televoting, which however will not lead to any new elimination from the cast. The two vipponi who at the end of the past episode received the most votes from the competitors are Charlie Gnocchi and Daniele Dal Moro. During the live broadcast on Saturday evening, the two tenants of the Cinecittà house will discover their fate: one will be the favorite of the week, while the other will end up directly in the televoting of the next episode, where there will be a new elimination from the house.

Streaming and TV

